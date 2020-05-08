What's it like graduating into a recession? We want to hear old and new stories

By Ben Kesslen
As the coronavirus pandemic decimates the economy, students set to leave college this month had their post-graduate plans upended. Widespread hiring freezes and business closings mean finding work is a lot harder than it was three months ago. While the circumstances are different, students who graduated in 2008 and 2009 during the Great Recession faced similar challenges.
NBC News wants to hear from people who graduated in the 2008 recession and from students set to graduate this spring.