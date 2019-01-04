Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Elisha Fieldstadt

A Colorado mother vanished on Thanksgiving, and investigators have yet to find her body, but have charged her fiancé with murder.

All affidavits in the case against Patrick Frazee, accused of killing Kelsey Berreth, are sealed so it's unclear what evidence the prosecution has against Frazee, but here's what we do know:

Two theories:

Prosecutors said Monday that Frazee either ordered a robbery that resulted in Berreth's murder or premeditated and carried out the murder himself.

He is charged with two counts of first-degree murder — one count for each theory. He is also charged with three counts of solicitation to commit murder in the first degree.

A possible lead, hundreds of miles away:

Search warrants have been served in Twin Falls, Idaho, in relation to the case, a Twin Falls Sheriff's Office spokeswoman said.

A 32-year-old nurse there is suspected of disposing of Berreth's phone, a law enforcement official told NBC News. Berreth's phone last pinged on Nov. 25 near Gooding, Idaho, which is less than 40 miles from Twin Falls, but more than 700 miles from where Berreth, 29, was last seen in Woodland Park, Colorado.

Kelsey Berreth was reported missing by her mother in Woodland Park, Colorado, on Dec. 2, 2018. Woodland Park Police Department

The timeline:

Berreth was last seen in surveillance video shopping with Kaylee, the couple's 1-year-old daughter, on Nov. 22.

Frazee, who did not live with Berreth, has said he last saw her on Nov. 22, when they met to handoff Kaylee. He said he last heard from her by text on Nov. 25, the same day her phone last pinged in Idaho.

Doss Aviation, where Berreth works as a flight instructor, also said they received a text message from her on Nov. 25. In the message, she was asking for time off.

She wasn't reported missing until Dec. 2 by her mother.

Investigators searched Frazee's home on Dec. 14 and arrested him on Dec. 21. He's being held at the Teller County Jail, and is due in court Friday.

Booking photo of Patrick Frazee released by Woodland Park Police. Woodland Park Police

Kaylee in custody limbo:

Kaylee was placed in the care of Berreth's parents when Frazee was arrested, and they have twice been granted temporary custody of her.

In a closed hearing at a Colorado court Thursday, a judge ruled Kaylee, would remain in legal custody of the Teller County Department of Human Services, but in the physical custody of Berreth's parents.

The court is waiting to "review discovery in criminal case before proceeding further," records said.

Berreth's parents attended the hearing by phone. Frazee appeared in person.

Frazee's parents also appeared in person and attempted to get custody of Kaylee, court documents show.