Where did Trump make election gains? Unemployment data tells a surprising story

In an election year when the unemployment rate in the U.S. soared to its highest level since the Great Depression and was compared to a natural disaster, a terrorist attack and a financial shock all at once, many voters across the country — even in states with the biggest economic fallout — cast their ballot for President Donald Trump.

An NBC News analysis of unemployment and voting data found that the president’s share of the vote held steady or increased in each of the 20 counties with the highest rise in unemployment from September 2019 to September 2020. And his vote share improved by 1 percentage point or more in 70 of the 100 hardest-hit counties.

The data shows the trend was apparent nationwide, from Latino communities in southern Texas and Florida, to counties in California, Connecticut and even Hawaii, where the unemployment rate reached nearly 24 percent.

Across the country, unemployment claims shot up to historic levels in 2020 as businesses were forced to shutter to help contain the coronavirus outbreak. California was the first to issue a stay-at-home order during the pandemic, and saw 7.8 million unemployment applications filed during the 23-week span.

A bad economy typically hurts an incumbent’s party. In the 2008 election, voters delivered Democrat Barack Obama the presidency following the financial crisis that began under President George W. Bush, a Republican.

But this year, when jobless claims were higher than they were in the 2007-09 financial crisis, millions of Americans still threw their support behind Trump at the polls.

While Biden won more counties with higher unemployment, Trump's share of votes increased from 2016 to 2020 in most of the hardest-hit counties.

Democrats went into the election nervous about Trump's edge with voters on the economy, according to NBC News/Marist surveys released in September. While Joe Biden led on issues of character, health care, Covid-19 and crime in pre-election polling, most voters approved of Trump’s handling of the economy.

Democrats had hoped to win over those voters who were hurting financially; in speeches, Biden referred to workers who suffered because of the way he said Trump mismanaged the pandemic. Nonetheless, even though Biden won the election, Trump ultimately increased his vote share, or percentage of total votes, compared to 2016 in the counties with the highest unemployment spikes.