White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow suffers heart attack, Trump says

Larry Kudlow, the director of President Donald Trump's National Economic Council, suffered a heart attack and was being treated at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in suburban Washington, the president said Monday night from Singapore on Twitter.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the heart attack was a mild one, telling reporters that Kudlow was in good condition and that he was doing well.

As recently as Sunday, Kudlow, 70, was advocating on weekend talk shows for Trump's performance at the Group of Seven economic conference. He said Trump took a hard line at the conference to demonstrate his toughness ahead of his summit meeting Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore.