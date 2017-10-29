White House Gets Creepy for Halloween

The swamp may or may not be drained, but the White House is now strewn with spiders, bats and cobwebs.

And pumpkins with presidential faces carved into them.

The South Lawn will be open on Monday to trick-or-treaters and President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will give out sweet treats like "Presidential M&Ms," according to a release from the White House's Office of the First Lady.

Children from more than 20 schools from Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia have been invited to trick or treat at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., as well as military families and community organizations the release said.

On Friday. the president invited the children of the White House press corps and gave them candy and complimented their costumes.

"You have no weight problems — that's the good news, right?" Trump joked. "I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children."