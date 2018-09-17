White man who harassed black students with gun in viral video charged

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A white man accused of pulling out a gun while harassing four black Florida A&M University students was charged with a misdemeanor, according to police.

Don Crandall, Jr., 49, who was captured on a video last week pulling out a gun after denying the students access to an off-campus apartment building, was charged Friday with improper exhibition of a firearm, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to Tallahassee Police Department statement.

Isaiah Butterfield, who filmed the viral incident, told NBC News last week that Crandall told Butterfield and his friends they couldn't come into the Stadium Centre apartment complex unless they had a key.

“We were thinking, 'Why would he even say anything to us?' We were confused,” Butterfield said.

"This is my elevator," Crandall can be heard in the video saying. Then he takes out a gun and keeps it by his side.

“He made sure that we saw the gun. He was holding his arm in a way to emphasize," Butterfield said last week.

Crandall had previously been identified as a General Manager of the Baymont by Wyndham, Tallahassee Central, owned by Pax Hotel Group. The company said in a statement on Thursday that he had been fired.