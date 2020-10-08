White Texas officer charged in fatal shooting of Black man is fired

A White police officer charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a Black man at a gas station in Wolfe City, Texas, has been fired.

Jonathan Price was shot outside of a gas station in Wolfe, Texas. via Facebook

Shaun Lucas, 22, was fired Thursday for "his egregious violation of the city's and police department's policies," Wolfe City said in a news release. Lucas was one of six Wolfe City peace officers, all of whom are white.

Wolfe City is roughly 70 miles northeast of Dallas. Lucas had been on the force since April. Before that, he worked as a jailer for the Hunts County Sheriff's Department for five months. Lucas is accused of fatally shooting Jonathan Price, 31, Saturday night at a gas station in Texas.

Mayor Sharion Scott and the city council expressed gratitude Thursday that gatherings in support of Price have remained peaceful and said the city is a tight-knit community. They said they join in mourning Price's death and the events of the past week, according to the news release.

"We also ask that you remember our city employees, many of whom worked with both Mr. Price and Mr. Lucas as we eventually begin the work of healing our town and the community at large," the release said.

Lucas had responded to a call about a fight at a Kwik Chek gas station on Santa Fe Street, the Texas Rangers said Monday.

Lucas tried to detain Price, who had intervened after he saw a "man assaulting a woman," according to Lee Merritt, a lawyer for Price's family.

The Texas Rangers said Price resisted in "a nonthreatening posture and began walking away," and Lucas then fired a stun gun before "discharging his service weapon striking Price." Price was taken to a hospital where he died.

“The preliminary investigation indicates that the actions of Officer Lucas were not objectionably reasonable,” the Texas Rangers said.

Lucas's attorneys have previously said that he "only discharged his weapon in accordance with Texas law when he was confronted with an aggressive assailant who was attempting to take his" stun gun.

His attorneys did not immediately return requests for comment Thursday.