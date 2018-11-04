Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Kalhan Rosenblatt

A North Carolina white woman dubbed "South Park Susan" who harassed two black women while they waited for AAA road-side assistance has turned herself into police, according to NBC News affiliate WCNC.

Susan Westwood, 51, turned herself in to the Sunset Beach Police Department on Saturday and was transferred to the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department where she was served with an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for misuse of the 911 system, in addition to four criminal summons, according to WCNC.

An officer at the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department confirmed to NBC News that Westwood had been in custody but was released. He was unable to provide any additional details.

Susan Jane Westwood turned herself into police a week after she was caught on tape harrassing two black women in a North Carolinia apartment complex. WCNC

Westwood was captured on video on Oct. 19 making racist remarks in an apparent drunken rant aimed at Leisa Garris and her sister, Chele Garris.

"Hi, how are you? I'm hot. I'm beautiful. I'm 51. What are we going to talk about tonight? Being hot? Being beautiful? Being white? Being, my new weave. Do you, do you live here?" she said to the women, before asking if their "baby daddy" was with them.

She later referenced having a concealed weapon and threatened to take it out, but it's unclear if she was actually in possession of a weapon.

The Garris sisters called the police, but when officers arrived, Westwood was nowhere to be found.

After the video went viral, Westwood lost her job at Charter Communications, which issued a statement saying, "The incident recorded in Charlotte is a blatant violation of Charter’s code of conduct and clearly disregards the company’s commitment to inclusion and respectful behavior."

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Oct. 30, according to WCNC. After Westwood was charged, police said they couldn't arrest her because they couldn't find her.

The Brunswick Count Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to a request made by NBC News for additional information about Westwood's charges.