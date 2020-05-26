Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A white woman who called police alleging that a black man was threatening her in Central Park after he asked her to put her dog on a leash was fired from her job Tuesday.

Investment management company Franklin Templeton said it fired Amy Cooper after an internal review following video of the incident being posted online. In the video, Cooper says she was going to call police and claim an "African-American man" was threatening her life.

"Following our internal review of the incident in Central Park yesterday, we have made the decision to terminate the employee involved, effective immediately," Franklin Templeton said in a statement. "We do not tolerate racism of any kind at Franklin Templeton."

Video of the incident has been viewed more than 29 million times as of Tuesday afternoon after being posted to Twitter.

Christian Cooper, no relation to Amy Cooper, said he was in the park bird watching when he noticed the dog off the leash. He told NBC New York he approached the woman walking the dog to ask that she put it back on a leash, which is the park's policy.

In the video she asks him to stop filming while pulling out her phone and saying: "I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life."

He told the station that he only wanted her to follow the park's rules in an effort to preserve the environment.

"If the habitat is destroyed, we won’t be able to go there to see the birds, to enjoy the plantings," he said.

He said he felt the need to record the incident because he didn't want to feel intimidated.

"We live in an age of Ahmaud Arbery where black men are gunned down because of assumptions people make about black men, black people, and I’m just not going to participate in that," Christian Cooper said.

Amy Cooper later told NBC New York that she was sorry for her behavior. She claimed that she felt threatened but that she overreacted.

"When I think about the police, I’m such a blessed person. I’ve come to realize especially today that I think of [the police] as a protection agency, and unfortunately, this has caused me to realize that there are so many people in this country that don’t have that luxury," she said.

Amy Cooper has not responded to NBC News' request for comment.