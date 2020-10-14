White woman who called 911 on Black birdwatcher made 2nd call saying he tried to assault her

A white woman whose 911 call and confrontation with a Black birdwatcher in Central Park was captured on video made a previously undisclosed second call alleging that the man had assaulted her, authorities said Wednesday.

The woman, Amy Cooper, "engaged in racist criminal conduct when she falsely accused a Black man of trying to assault her in a previously unreported second call with a 911 dispatcher" on May 25, Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance said in a news release.

Cooper is charged with a third-degree misdemeanor for making a false report, the district attorney said.

In her initial 911 call, Cooper said the man was threatening her.

In the second call, Cooper "repeated the accusation and added that the man 'tried to assault her.' When responding officers arrived, Ms. Cooper admitted that he had not 'tried to assault' or come into contact with her," the news release said.

"Fortunately, no one was injured or killed in the police response to Ms. Cooper’s hoax," Vance said.

