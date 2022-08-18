3 indicted in fatal prison beating of notorious mob boss Whitey Bulger

Three people have been charged in the 2018 prison killing of notorious gangster James “Whitey” Bulger, federal authorities said Thursday.

Fotios Geas, 55; Paul J. DeCologero, 48; and Sean McKinnon, 36, the were charged Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for West Virginia’s Northern District said in a statement.

A prison guard found Bulger's body in his cell at 8:21 a.m. Oct. 30, 2018, at United States Penitentiary Hazleton in Bruceton Mills, West Virginia, less than 12 hours after he arrived in a transfer from a federal penitentiary in Florida.

According to the statement, Geas and DeCologero were accused of striking Bulger in the head multiple times, allegedly killing him.

Geas and DeCologero were also charged with aiding and abetting first-degree murder and assault resulting in serious bodily injury, the statement said.

McKinnon was also accused of making false statements to a federal agent, according to the statement.

Geas and DeCologero were behind bars when they were charged. McKinnon was taken into custody in Ocala, Fla., by the FBI Jacksonville, according to an FBI spokesperson.

The leader of Boston’s Irish mob had been on the run for 16 years when he was captured in 2011 in Santa Monica, California. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2013.