The young man charged with killing 17 people at his former Florida high school worried some of his classmates, talking about his guns and sharing pictures of small animals he had shot.

He had a "very disturbing" social media presence and had been expelled from school, officials said, supplying new details on the life of Nikolas Cruz, the accused shooter.

Cruz, 19, has been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder in the attack Wednesday at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which he was expelled from last year for disciplinary reasons, officials said.

A motive in the shooting remains unclear, but students who encountered Cruz said he talked a lot about having fun with guns, so much so that some joked that if anyone were to attack the school, it would probably be him.

Cruz "threatened to bring the guns to school multiple times," senior Eddie Bonilla said. Other students, he said, "threw jokes around that he'd be the one to shoot up the school."

Julien Decoste, also a senior, said Cruz sometimes posted pictures on his Instagram feed of "dead lizards and stuff that he shot."

That Instagram page also has pictures of a figure, face obscured by bandannas and holding knives. Another shows a young man, presumably Cruz, holding a pistol, although it's not clear whether the gun is real.

Nikolas Kruz poses in a picture posted to his Instagram account which was verified by the Miami Herald. via Instagram

Cruz, who is due in court later Thursday, also may have posted something of a warning on YouTube. According to a report by BuzzFeed News, a Mississippi bail bondsman notified the FBI about a comment under a video by someone named "nikolas cruz" that said, "Im going to be a professional school shooter."

Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel said investigators were reviewing social media postings that he described as "very disturbing."

Other pieces of Cruz's life are becoming clear. His mother died in November, and he had been living with a family whose son is a junior at Douglas for almost three months, "without any concerns or issues," the family's lawyer told NBC Miami.

"They are shocked and horrified by the allegations being made," the lawyer, Jim Lewis, said.

After his expulsion from Douglas, Cruz attended a different school in the district, the Broward County schools superintendent, Robert Runcie, said. Cruz also worked at a nearby Dollar Tree, the chain store company confirmed.

On the day of the shooting, Cruz took an Uber to the Douglas campus, Runcie said. After the attack, Cruz hid in the crowd fleeing the school, authorities said. He was arrested in nearby Coral Springs about an hour later.

Brandon Minoff, a senior at Douglas who said he had two classes with Cruz two years ago, said that while it was "surreal" to hear Cruz named as the suspect, "I wasn't surprised."

"I got paired with him for a project, and he started talking to me about his life — how he was held back twice, expelled from two private schools," Minoff said. "He likes to do reckless stuff."

Sebastian Toala, another senior, told NBC Miami, "I never really got close to him, because I always had a feeling there was something wrong."