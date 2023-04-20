Widow of man who died in custody of deputies in Oklahoma county where officials talked about lynching Black people files suit

A Tulsa woman filed a wrongful death lawsuit against officials in McCurtain County — the Oklahoma county where local leaders were caught on audio wishing they could still lynch Black people — saying her husband died last year from excessive force while in the custody of sheriff’s deputies.

Barbara Barrick, the wife of the late Bobby Barrick, said at a press conference Thursday morning, “It's been a hard year not knowing what happened to my husband.”

The complaint against county officials and the sheriff's office, seen by NBC News, alleges the unlawful use of excessive force, a failure to intervene in the use of excessive force, and widespread knowledge of McCurtain County Sheriff's officers repeatedly using excessive force.

Barrick's widow is seeking damages upwards of $6,000,000.

McCurtain County has faced intense scrutiny this week after county leaders were secretly recorded complaining they could no longer lynch Black people and discussing killing local journalists, originally reported by McCurtain County Gazette-News.

County Commissioner Mark Jennings resigned Wednesday and calls continue for the resignation of McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy along with investigator Alicia Manning and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix.

Amid this controversy, Barbara Barrick's lawyer, D. Mitchell Grant, said the goal of the civil suit is to “take the badness that is occurring in the dark, and to shine some light on it.”

“Can any financial number replace the loss of Barbara's husband and compensate his mom and his sister? No,” he said. “But, you know, that's all civil lawsuits avail to, to bring a spotlight on how law enforcement deals with members of the minority community.”

Bobby Barrick, 45, was a citizen of the Choctaw Nation. According to the complaint, employees of the sheriff's office stated their resentment towards special treatment of Native Americans.

Bobby and Barbara Barrick. Courtesy Garrett Law via AP

“When you've got people in leadership positions espousing racist positions and espousing violence,” Grant said. “What do you think the deputies are going to think? They're going to think that's the way we do business.”

Grant said he has met with other law firms who are preparing to file cases against the sheriff's office, alleging unconstitutional treatment in jail.

The McCurtain County Sheriff's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last March, Bobby Barrick was in McCurtain County visiting friends and family, according to Barrick's lawyer. He was dropped off at a corner store and got into a scuffle with contractors that led to him being hog-tied by a group the lawsuit called a "vigilante crowd."

Deputies who arrived on the scene described Barrick as "under the influence of some illicit substance” and felt he was in danger from the crowd that tied him up, the complaint said. He was untied, handcuffed and placed into a deputy's truck for his own protection, according to statements from the deputies in the complaint.

The sheriff's deputies claimed Barrick then began disobeying orders and attempted to exit the vehicle, the complaint said.

“That's when they start tasing him and beating him with their fists and hitting him with the ASP baton and that's when the cameras suddenly goes off,” Grant said.

As three deputies were laying on Barrick and restraining him, he stopped breathing and experienced seizure-like activity, according to the complaint.

Deputies had “ignored Barrick’s attempt at communicating that he was afraid that he was going to die and to ‘Please don’t kill me,’” the complaint said.

He went into cardiac arrest and was transported to a Texas hospital, where he ultimately died.

“He would give his shoes off his feet to anybody,” Barbara Barrick said as she held a framed photograph of the two of them together.

“That's the kind of person he was, he was so giving and so thoughtful. The person that he's been represented as in that event, that's not who my husband was.”