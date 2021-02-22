IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Wife of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzmán arrested on drug trafficking charges at Virginia airport

Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, is accused of conspiring to help to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana in the U.S.
Emma Coronel Aispuro, wife of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, is surrounded by security as she arrives at federal court on July 17, 2019 in New York City.
By Tim Stelloh

The wife of the notorious Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera was arrested Monday at a Virginia airport on drug trafficking charges, federal authorities said.

The woman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who was taken into custody at Dulles International Airport near Washington, faces charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the U.S., the Justice Department said in a news release.

She is alleged to have helped Guzmán escape from a Mexican prison in 2015, the department said.

Guzmán was convicted in 2019 on 10 charges of engaging in a continual criminal enterprise and multiple counts of distributing tons of cocaine into the U.S.. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

