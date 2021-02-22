Wife of Joaquin 'El Chapo' Guzmán arrested on drug trafficking charges at Virginia airport

The wife of the notorious Mexican drug trafficker Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzmán Loera was arrested Monday at a Virginia airport on drug trafficking charges, federal authorities said.

The woman, Emma Coronel Aispuro, 31, who was taken into custody at Dulles International Airport near Washington, faces charges of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for importation into the U.S., the Justice Department said in a news release.

Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted by soldiers during a presentation in Mexico City on Jan. 8, 2016. Tomas Bravo / Reuters file

She is alleged to have helped Guzmán escape from a Mexican prison in 2015, the department said.

Guzmán was convicted in 2019 on 10 charges of engaging in a continual criminal enterprise and multiple counts of distributing tons of cocaine into the U.S.. He was sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years.

