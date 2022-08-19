Wife of killed firefighter, convicted murderer boyfriend charged in his death

The wife of an Indiana fireman who was murdered in 2019 and her alleged lover have been charged in his murder, officials said Thursday.

Larry Ali Richmond, a convicted murderer, and Elizabeth Fox-Doerr are charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the shooting death of Robert Doerr, officials said during a news conference.

"This has been a long investigation, and investigators have been working around-the-clock to follow on every lead no matter how big or how small, Sgt. Anna Gray with the Evansville Police Department said during an emotional news conference Thursday.

Affidavits obtained by NBC affiliate WFIE of Evansville say Doerr was shot at least three times after returning home from work on Feb. 26, 2019. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fox-Doerr said she was home at the time of the killing, the affidavits said. Her phone and residence were searched.

Investigators found a letter in the house written by Doerr to Fox-Doerr in which he addresses infidelity. "Ever since he came back into your life ... I see his text on your phone," the letter said, according to the affidavits.

Investigators also determined that Richmond had called Fox-Doerr right before Doerr was killed. Fox-Doerr deleted the call from her phone, the affidavit said.

Richmond was engaged to Fox-Doerr's sister, but both Richmond's son and a former prison cellmate of Richmond's told police that he had said he was having an affair with Fox-Doerr.

Richmond had also told his son that "if things were to go down," he would bury his guns.

"Detectives were able to locate in the backyard a buried tote that contained multiple guns with obliterated serial numbers," the affidavits said.

In November 2020, he pleaded guilty to two counts of a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, and sentenced in 60 months in prison, according to police. He's been incarcerated ever since.

Richmond had previously served 22 years for murder, and was released in 2018, according to WFIE and the affidavits.

Cellphone data and video footage show Richmond was in the area of Doerr's house the night he was murdered, police said. He's been a person of interest in the case since 2020.

Fox-Doerr was charged with perjury in connection with the case in July, according to police. She has been incarcerated ever since. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Attorney information was not immediately available for Fox-Doerr or Richmond.

Evansville Fire Department Division Chief Mike Larson said Thursday that the department was "robbed" the night Doerr was killed.

“It’s been approximately three-and-a-half years since we lost our brother Robby to this senseless crime, Larson said. "The citizens of Evansville lost a firefighter who always went above and beyond the call of duty to save lives and property. Even more importantly, he was a son, a brother, a father and a grandfather.”