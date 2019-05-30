Breaking News Emails
Tori Foles, wife of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles, announced in an emotional Instagram post Wednesday that the couple miscarried their son.
Tori Foles said that she went into "sudden labor" on Sunday while only being 15 weeks pregnant with their second child. She explained that she had been feeling ill and later learned she had contracted an infection of pneumonia in the blood.
"Not long after we learned we had miscarried our baby boy," she wrote. "To fully labor and deliver and even see our baby boy was a pretty devastating process."
She also wrote that the couple had "so much compassion and sensitivity" for other families who have experienced miscarriage.
"We’ve endured some unique challenges as a couple so far, but never quite knew what something like this felt like and now we do," the post said.
The family is back home from the hospital after Tori was treated with antibiotics, according to her post.
The Jaguars announced on Tuesday that Nick Foles, who helped lead the Philadelphia Eagles to their first-ever Super Bowl championship last year, had left organized team activities for personal reasons.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with Nick and his family. He knows, like anything else, that we’re here for him," Jaguars Head Coach Doug Marrone said.
The championship quarterback tweeted a link to his wife's Instagram page late Wednesday.
"Tori has written a beautiful heartfelt post explaining what we have gone through this last week," he tweeted. "We are grateful for all the love, support and prayers."