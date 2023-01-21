Wife shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona Beach hospital, barricades herself in room, police say

Florida police were in a standoff Saturday trying to get a woman to surrender after she allegedly shot her terminally ill husband at a Daytona Beach hospital and then barricaded herself in his room.

Officers were called to AdventHealth Daytona Beach for a report of a person shot, the police department said in a news release on Twitter.

Staff and patients in surrounding rooms were evacuated. People are asked to avoid the area.

"At this time, the female is not seen as a threat to staff or patients," police said. "No one else has been injured."

Police said they are negotiating with the woman "to get her to surrender and come out of the hospital." Authorities have not said what condition the husband is in.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.