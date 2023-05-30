Her wife vanished as they started to flee their crumbling Iowa building

The 116-year-old building had its issues, tenants have long said, but as the fresh cracks that Lexus Berry had spotted Saturday continued to grow the next day, she decided it was time to go.

She and her wife, Quanishia White-Berry, grabbed their animals and headed out.

“I heard these crackling sounds and we’re like, 'Something is wrong,” Berry, 27, said. “We need to leave. She picked up kitten I picked up the cat.”

She and White-Berry were just a few steps from getting away from their fourth-floor apartment in Davenport, Iowa, when part of the building violently surrendered to gravity and took much of their home with it.

"I went to open up the door and blinked and everything just caved in on us," Berry said.

Her wife's likeness was replaced by a cloud of dust, she said, as White-Berry descended into the rubble.

"Just seeing a bunch of just black dust, wood," Berry said. "And then it was just white, just like that. And it was one of those moments where I was like, did I just die? Because how bright it was. But it was the sun beaming."

Part of the six-story building, which was completed in 1907 as a hotel, collapsed about 5 p.m. Sunday, officials said. Firefighters initially rescued seven people before pulling the eighth, White-Berry, from the location early Monday, authorities said.

The 24-year-old was carefully plucked from the pile of bricks as concerns that the rest of the structure could come down dogged first responders, authorities said. Another dozen or so people were escorted from the building by those first responders, Davenport Fire Chief Mike Carlsten said.

White-Berry suffered multiple injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she remained in critical condition late Monday, Berry said. Her wife was conscious the whole time she was trapped, with her upper body unhindered but her legs pinned in rubble, Berry said.

Berry wasn't entirely sure how she didn't suffer the same fate.

"Where I was standing just a plank of laminate floor," she said, "enough for me to stand on. I looked around and everything around me was gone."

A woman identified as Lisa Brooks, 52, was rescued from an upper floor Monday night after, family members said, she hid under a couch for more than 24 hours.

Her rescue came after city officials said the historic, six-story building would be demolished as early as Tuesday morning and the search-and-rescue operation had transitions to a recovery effort late Monday morning.

After Brooks' rescue, Mayor Mike Matson said the decision to tear the remaining portions of the structure down would be reevaluated. A city press conference was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday.