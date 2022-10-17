Washington state wildfire burning out of control, forcing thousands to evacuate

A wildfire burned out of control near the Washington-Oregon border Monday as thousands fled from the blaze fueled by warm conditions unusual for the Pacific Northwest.

The Nakia Creek Fire, ignited near Vancouver, Washington, on Oct. 9, broke containment lines on Sunday and has charred about 2,000 acres, the officials said.

By Sunday night, residents of more than 2,900 homes were issued a “Level 3 Go Now” notice, telling them to evacuate, according to the Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency.

Another 5,017 homes were under “Level 2 Be Set” notices, urging residents there to be ready for evacuation, officials said.

The high temperature in Vancouver was 86 degrees on Sunday, in stark contrast to a typical mid-October day when the mercury rarely climbs above the low 60s. It's expected to cool down to 68 degrees on Monday.