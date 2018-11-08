Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

A wildfire in rural Northern California has spread to at least 5,000 acres and forced numerous evacuations, authorities said Thursday.

The blaze started at 6:30 a.m. PST (9:30 a.m. EST) on Thursday near Camp Creek Road in Butte County, Cal Fire officials told Sacramento NBC affiliate KCRA.

Wildfire smoke is seen in Butte County, California, on Nov. 8, 2018. CAL FIRE/Butte County Fire Department

Residents in the small towns of Pulga and Paradise, about 90 miles north of Sacramento, were told to flee oncoming flames.

Evacuation centers have been opened in Oroville, about 20 miles south, for people and small animals.

"This Fire is very dangerous, please evacuate if asked to do so!" the Butte County Fire Department tweeted.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.