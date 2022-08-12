Wildland firefighter killed battling blaze in Oregon

A wildland firefighter battling an Oregon blaze died after being struck by a tree Wednesday, authorities said.

Collin Hagan of the Craig Interagency Hotshots out of Colorado was struck by the tree while fighting the Big Swamp Fire in the Willamette National Forest, the U.S. Forest Service said Thursday.

The fire, which broke out Aug. 1 after a lightning strike, has burned around 119 acres and is southeast of Oakridge, a town of around 3,200, according to an update Thursday. It is zero percent contained.

A REACH Air Medical Services helicopter flies the body of wildland firefighter, 27-year-old Collin Hagan of Toivola, Mich., in Ore. Hagan was critically injured after being struck by a tree while fighting the Biog Swamp Fire near Oakridge, Ore. Douglas County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

“We are devastated by the tragic loss of a cherished firefighter working on our forest to save our communities and beloved recreational areas,” Duane Bishop, acting forest supervisor on the Willamette National Forest, said in a statement.

Hagan was 27 and from of Toivola, Michigan, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

There are 59 active wildfires burning in Oregon, according to the state emergency management department, with more than 8,100 acres burned.