Will.i.am. called Qantas flight attendant racist, airline will back her if she sues him

Australian airline Qantas Airways said it will support a flight attendant if she chooses to sue musician Will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas, who called her racist on Twitter and posted her name and photograph.
“Absent a retraction, and if the crew member wanted to take the matter further, we’d certainly be willing to provide legal support for them to do this,” a spokeswoman said.
Will.i.am, whose real name is William Adams, said he was on a flight Friday from Brisbane to Sydney while on his Australian tour when he and his group encountered an "overly aggressive flight attendant."
Will.i.am said in a series of tweets he did not want to believe she was racist. "But she has clearly aimed all her frustrations only at the people of color."
Will.i.am said the flight attendant requested federal police officers meet him at the gate when he landed because he did not stow his laptop before landing. He said he could not hear the announcement instructing him to stow the device because he was wearing noise-canceling headphones.
He said the flight attendant, whom he named in a handful of tweets, was "beyond rude" and "took it to the next level" by calling the police. He also used the hashtag #racistflightattendant in multiple tweets.
Some Twitter users took exception with Will.i.am naming the flight attendant publicly, including one who accused him of intimidation.
"But mate why not just go though a normal complaint process? Do you understand the intimidation and abuse you are subjecting this woman to with your post?," the Twitter user wrote.
Will.i.am responded that it was his way of filing a "proper complaint" and the way in which he believed his protest would be heard.
"I’m using the same tool you would use if you were wrongly accused of doing something & pulled away by police officers," Will.i.am said. "I still don’t know what I did wrong for police to come."
The Grammy Award winner also said that he did not intend for anyone to target the flight attendant.
"I don’t regret my actions of taking to public to speak for the other for those who don’t have the voice who felt the same disrespect...," he said in a Nov. 16 tweet, adding that he was saddened that people chose to spread hate and attack.
Qantas said in a statement Saturday the incident was the result of a misunderstanding that seems to have been exacerbated by Will.i.am's use of noise-canceling headphones.
"We completely reject the suggestion this had anything to do with race," the airline said.