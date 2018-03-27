Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings. SUBSCRIBE

A Michigan State University dean who was Larry Nassar’s boss is accused of groping and propositioning medical students and collecting nude pictures of them on his work computer.

William Strampel, who was arrested Monday, is charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct, official misconduct, and willful neglect of duty according to court documents filed ahead of a press conference by the Michigan attorney general.

A police affidavit filed with the complaint says that as recently as last June, Strampel suggested that a medical student meeting with him to discuss a grade could "put out" and brought up the idea of nude selfies.

Police who seized his computer in February found 50 lewd and explicit photos.

"Many of the photos are what appear to be nude selfies of female MSU students, as evidenced by the MSU clothing and piercings featured in multiple photos," the affidavit says. There were also pornographic videos.

Other women, including a young staff member, reported that Strampel grabbed their buttocks, leered at them, made suggestive comments and insinuated they should perform sexual favors, the affidavit said.

Strampel's civil attorney did not respond to requests for comment. He resigned his managerial position at the MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine earlier this year, citing health reasons. The university then moved to revoke his tenure so it could fire him over unspecified "personal conduct."

Strampel was the supervisor who welcomed Nassar back to the staff in 2014 after the gymnnastics doctor was accused and then cleared of molesting a patient. Nassar is now in jail serving an effective life sentence after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting patients under the guise of medical treatment.