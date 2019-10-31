Breaking News Emails
A new wildfire east of Los Angeles damaged or destroyed at least 18 homes and forced the evacuation of at least 1,300 people early Thursday, officials said.
The Hillside fire in San Bernardino County about 70 miles east of downtown Los Angeles erupted just after midnight and within hours had charred at least 200 acres, firefighters said.
Sustained winds between 20 mph and 30 mph and gusts of up to 60 mph hampered the efforts of 350 firefighters in Lower Waterman Canyon to contain the blaze, the San Bernardino County Fire Department said.
Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations of about 490 homes with about 1,300 residents.
At least 18 homes have been damaged or destroyed so far and local resident Susan Mercado said she's grateful firefighters got to her house in the nick of time.
"We took the kitties, ourselves and our cellphone, and that's it," Mercado old NBC Los Angeles. "The fire was coming through our yard. It was life or death."
She added: "I don't know how they saved our house."
This blaze is the latest of several fires that have been torching tinder-dry Southern California.
The Getty fire in West Los Angeles has burned at least 745 acres and was 39 percent contained by Wednesday night, officials said.
Meanwhile the Easy fire, in Simi Valley, had consumed about 1,645 by Wednesday night and briefly threatened the Ronald Reagan Peesidential Library.