A new wildfire east of Los Angeles damaged or destroyed several homes and forced the evacuations of at least 1,300 people early Thursday, officials said.
The Hillside fire, about 70 miles east of downtown Los Angeles, was reported at about 1:40 a.m., and within hours it had charred at least 200 acres, interim San Bernardino County Fire Chief Don Trapp told reporters.
Initial reports said 18 homes had burned, but Trapp said Thursday morning: "At this point, initial assessments are we have six homes and two outbuildings consumed or damaged by the fire."
Sustained winds of 20 mph to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph hampered the efforts of 350 firefighters in Lower Waterman Canyon, fire officials said.
"This fire spread downhill very, very rapidly through the night and into the early morning hours," San Bernardino County Assistant Fire Chief Kathleen Opliger said.
Temperatures in the region reached the mid-70s on Thursday, with sustained high winds and low humidity — conditions that will make it challenging for firefighters, officials said.
Authorities ordered mandatory evacuations of about 490 homes with about 1,300 residents.
By 1 p.m., the fire had been 50 percent contained, officials said. One firefighter was sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
The cause of the fire wasn't immediately known, but investigators said no overheard power lines were near the area where the blaze ignited.
Susan Mercado said she was grateful that firefighters got to her San Bernardino County house in the nick of time.
"We took the kitties, ourselves and our cellphone, and that's it," Mercado told NBC Los Angeles. "The fire was coming through our yard. It was life or death."
She added: "I don't know how they saved our house."
This blaze is the latest of several fires that have been torching tinder-dry Southern California.
In the nearby Riverside County community of Jurupa Valley, the so-called 46 fire had consumed at least 300 acres and was 5 percent contained by Thursday morning, officials said.
The blaze, which started Wednesday, forced the evacuations of two mobile home parks and a psychiatric nursing care facility, officials said.
Elderly people wearing masks and wrapped in blankets were taken out in wheelchairs and on gurneys as smoke swirled overhead.
"There was one moment when I could see nothing but dark smoke, and I was like, 'We're going to die,'" Qiana McCracken, assistant director of nursing for the Riverside Heights Healthcare Center, told NBC Los Angeles.
Kyla Brown, assistant director of the Riverside County Regional Park and Open Space District, said the fire destroyed the 40-acre Louis Robidoux Nature Center in Jurupa Valley "despite the heroic work of CalFire and all the first responders."
No animals were at the park, which had been closed since 2017 as negotiations were underway to rebuild and expand it.
But the county Animal Services Department said that numerous animals were threatened at other properties and that so far, four dogs, a cat, 15 goats, two horses and 15 rabbits had been rescued.
All appeared uninjured, it said.
The Getty fire in West Los Angeles, which started Monday, had burned at least 745 acres and was 39 percent contained by Thursday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department. At least 12 homes had burned down and five others had been damaged, officials said.
Meanwhile the Easy fire in Simi Valley had consumed at least 1,723 acres and was 10 percent contained by Thursday afternoon, Ventura County authorities said. A mandatory evacuation order was also lifted on Thursday.
More than 800 firefighters were still in action Thursday.
Gesturing toward a field of brush, some of it apparently still smoking, Mike DesForges, a spokesman for the Ventura County Fire Department, warned that it could re-ignite at any moment.
"You can see some of the hot spots," he said. "Burning embers are out there, so with these winds and erratic conditions we have out here, we're still concerned the winds might pick up into some of this unburned fuel."
That blaze, which broke out Wednesday, initially threatened the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library. The library was closed again on Thursday.
"Although the fires are no longer around us, The Reagan Library and Museum is closed again today," according to a statement from The Reagan Foundation and Institute. "We cannot thank the firefighters enough for keeping us safe. We are eternally grateful. You are all heroes."
Large parts of California have been under rolling power blackouts to prevent downed or damaged power lines from sparking new fires.
Pacific Gas and Electric Corp., or PG&E, the largest electric utility in the state, said about 37,000 homes and businesses, roughly equivalent to more than 90,000 people, remained without power in the norther part of the state on Thursday afternoon.
PG&E said it had discovered 143 "incidents of damage or other hazards" that could have led to new fires had the power not been shut off — and that number was expected to rise.
At one point this week, as many as 2 million Northern Californians were without power as the third and fourth major fire-safety shutoffs of the month overlapped, re-energizing widespread criticism of the utility, whose performance Gov. Gavin Newsom has called "unacceptable."
Marshall Hospital in Placerville, in El Dorado County, used four generators to keep some of the lights on, closed some clinics and rescheduled scores of elective surgery procedures.
"Several hundred patients have been impacted, if not more," Cindy Rice, the Hospital's vice president of clinical nursing, told NBC affiliate KCRA of Sacramento.
Many of the hospital's employees also lost power, so "we are providing showers for our staff to be able to come in and shower prior to work," Rice said. "Many of our staff are coming and utilizing the cafeteria for their food."