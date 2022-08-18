Wingate freshman basketball player dies after he's hit by a train near campus

A Wingate University basketball player died after he was hit by a train Tuesday, officials at the North Carolina school announced.

"Wingate mourns the loss of freshman @WingateMBB student-athlete Kyle Honore," the athletics department tweeted Wednesday. "We send our prayers, love, and support to Kyle’s family, friends, and loved ones. #OneDog."

Honore, 19, was struck by a train just before 10:45 p.m near the school's entrance. Police and firefighters responded to the scene.

"All lifesaving efforts by Union EMS were unsuccessful and the victim was pronounced deceased en route to the hospital," police said in a statement.

The death remains under investigation.

Kyle Honore. Courtesy Wingate University

"It’s hard to reconcile the loss of Kyle Honore with the hopeful beginnings of a new academic year," university president Rhett Brown said. "To Kyle’s family, teammates and friends, we grieve your loss and we pray for your care and well-being during this difficult time. At moments like these, we are reminded that life is both precious and fleeting. We can and should honor Kyle’s memory by doing all we can to look out for, and care for, each other."

Marcus Kirkland, associate head coach for the men's basketball team, described Honore as a "big personality who could light up the room."

"Kyle was a great addition to our team and showed great promise coming out of high school as a four-year varsity player and three-year starter as a point guard," Kirkland said in a statement. "His presence will be missed by a lot of people."

Honore, of Triangle, Virginia, graduated from Potomac High School in Dumfries, Virginia. The school remembered him as an "amazing student athlete."