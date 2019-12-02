Winning $14.6 million lottery ticket set to expire in Arizona on Monday

If the winner does not come forward, the $14.6 million will be used for other games and to fund state programs.

By David K. Li

A lottery player sitting on $14.6 million jackpot has until the end of Monday to come forward in Arizona — or lose it all, officials said.

The ticket holder nailed all six numbers of an in-state game, The Pick, on June 5 setting a 180-day clock for that winning ticket to be claimed, Arizona lottery spokeswoman Jacqueline Keidel Martinez told NBC News on Monday morning.

The winner has until 5 p.m. MT to sign the back of the ticket and take it to a state lottery office, Martinez added.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K store at 315 N. Litchfield Road in Goodyear, about 18 miles west of downtown Phoenix.

The lucky player has the option of taking 30 annual payments of $486,666.67 before taxes, or receive a one-time, after-tax prize of $9.3 million.

If the winner does not come forward, the $14.6 million will be used for other games and to fund state programs benefiting abused children and Native American education, NBC affiliate KPNX reported.

David K. Li is a breaking news reporter for NBC News.