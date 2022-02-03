Winter storm: More than 100,000 in the dark throughout western Tennessee

Wide swaths of the Mid-South were glazed over after rare ice storms Thursday left roads dangerously slick and many without power, officials said.

Western Tennessee was particularly hard hit by power outrages as nearly 120,000 homes and businesses in Shelby County were in darkness late in the afternoon, according to utility tracker PowerOutage.us.

Memphis police and fire officials urged residents to stay off the roads, which have been littered with downed power lines. And Memphis Light, Gas and Water told customers not to call unless they faced a serious emergency.

An ice storm warning is in effect in Memphis through Friday.

There were tornado warnings in southern Mississippi and Alabama on Thursday.

Floods threatened much of the Tennessee Valley.

About 98 million Americans, from Texas to Maine, remained under winter weather alerts Thursday afternoon.

Parts of Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas dealt with sleet, freezing rain and snow Thursday. More than 35,000 Texas customers were without power Thursday afternoon, according to poweroutage.us.

It rained on much of the northeast Thursday with snow already coming down in upstate New York and New England.

Up to 18 inches of snow could fall on the mountains of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine on Thursday and Friday.

Boston Public Schools and a host of other New England districts on Thursday made the decision to cancel classroom instruction for Friday.