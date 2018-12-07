Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Doha Madani

A winter storm is expected to slam much of U.S. as it moves from California to the southeast.

Heavy rain in Southern California on Thursday flooded streets and triggered mandatory evacuation orders.

That storm is forecast to move east, bringing heavy rain, sleet and snow from the Southwest to the Midwest.

Oklahoma Governor Mary Fallin declared a state of emergency Thursday in light of the prediction that up to six inches of snow may get dumped on her state.

"Because the weather event may include dangerous road conditions and power outages, this state of emergency is being issued in advance of the storm to allow emergency management and other partners to preposition resources," Fallin's emergency declaration read.

The National Weather Service anticipates freezing rain on Friday that will transition into snow and sleet over Arkansas and Oklahoma on Saturday. Heavy snow may hit parts of New Mexico and the panhandle areas of Oklahoma and Texas.

Oklahoma Republican Governor Mary Fallin. Mike Theiler / Reuters file

The same storm is expected to cause heavy rains along the southeast and mid-Atlantic until Monday, according to the NWS.

Airlines such as Delta, Frontier and Southwest have offered in response to the storm to waive fees to customers traveling to or from the southern Plains region.