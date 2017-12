Dreaming of a white — and windy — Christmas?

About 55 million Americans were under winter weather alerts Sunday from Iowa to Maine, and could see anywhere from a dusting to several inches of snow as a winter storm and gusty winds continued to sweep across the northern United States.

Play Facebook

Twitter

Embed Nearly 60 million people under winter weather advisory before Christmas 1:45 autoplay autoplay Copy this code to your website or blog

The snow was already falling in the Midwest, with a half-foot or more recorded in parts of western Nebraska and more than 3 inches to parts of the Midwest. In northern Indiana, where at least 5 inches was possible, police said slick and icy road conditions could still make driving difficult for those trying to make it to their destinations in time for the holiday.

Winter Storm #Ethan will

bring snow and gusty winds to the Northeast for #Christmas Day. Locally heavy snow likely as a coastal low pressure system develops: https://t.co/ily2W1hFeW pic.twitter.com/At1zy034so — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) December 25, 2017

More than 3 inches of snow fell by midday in Chicago, and the hometown Bears beat the Cleveland Browns at a Soldier Field filled with shivering fans and freshly fallen powder. The snow was expected to taper off by Sunday night, followed by a blast of cold temperatures.

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, right, scrambles in the snow during the first half of the NFL game at Soldier Field in Chicago on Dec. 24, 2017. Tannen Maury / EPA

As the system tracks eastward, an area of low pressure is expected to intensify along the Northeast coast early Monday, threatening widespread snow in the Northeast, forecasters said Sunday night. The heaviest-hit areas are likely to be in parts of New England, with little snow expected along the Interstate 95 corridor south of Boston.

That means "a white Christmas for a lot of locations which originally looked a little questionable whether or not we'd have at least an inch of snow on the ground," said Danielle Bank, a meteorologist for The Weather Channel. "We're going to see a lot of 3- to 5-inch amounts. We know that for sure."

Related: Jerusalem violence puts damper on Christmas in Bethlehem

But major metropolitan areas will just miss getting walloped by the storm. The heaviest-hit areas are likely to be in parts of New England, with little snow expected along the Interstate 95 corridor south of Boston.

Men dressed as Santa Claus and as a reindeer water-ski as they stage their annual Christmas Eve performance Sunday on the Potomac River in Alexandria, Virginia. Mike Theiler / Reuters

Frank Giannasca, a senior meteorologist for The Weather Channel, said 20- to 25-mph winds were possible across the Mid-Atlantic and up through Boston on Christmas Day, while wind gusts could reach 40 to 50 mph along the I-95 corridor. The windchill would make it feel like 20-degree weather, he added.

It's only the beginning of the cold. Forecasters say repeated surges of bitter, arctic air are expected through the New Year and will keep temperatures below average across the northern United States.