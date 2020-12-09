Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16 crashes in Michigan

A fighter plane from the Wisconsin Air National Guard crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula Tuesday night and authorities said they have not yet located its pilot.

The F-16 plane was part of the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard's base at Truax Field Air National Guard Base in Madison, according to their website, which confirmed the crash.

"The 115th Fighter Wing participated in a coordinated search effort with local emergency responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies overnight," the 115th wrote Wednesday morning. "Search and rescue efforts on the ground, in the air, and in the water continue."

The 115th Fighter Wing said that the one pilot on board was conducting a routine training mission and crashed at approximately 8 p.m in Delta County, Michigan.

“We are a close knit family and when an incident like this occurs, every member in our organization feels it.”, said Col. Bart Van Roo, 115th Fighter Wing commander, in a statement posted on the 115th Fighter Wing's website.

“The safety of our pilot along with search and rescue efforts are our top priority, and we will continue to pray for the pilot’s safe return."

The 115th Fighter Wing did not immediately respond to an NBC News request for comment.

NBC affiliate WLUC reported that local emergency responders were initially searching for the pilot, but dark conditions and poor cell service in the rural area hindered overnight communication efforts.