A 3-year-old Wisconsin boy found dead last week was killed by a gunshot wound to the head around the same time his mother was fatally shot, the medical examiner's office said.

Major Harris' body was discovered at North 35th Street and West Rohr Avenue in Milwaukee, police said Thursday. An Amber Alert had been issued for him on Oct. 16.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office said the manner of death was determined as a homicide. "Based upon the condition of the body," Major was killed either at or around the same time as his mother, Mallery Muenzenberger, according to officials.

Major P. Harris. Milwaukee Police Department

Muenzenberger, 25, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds on Oct. 14 in the backyard of a home, according to police. A suspect, Jaheem Clark, 20, killed himself as authorities arrived outside a home, police have said.

Authorities believe Muenzenberger and Clark were acquaintances but did not know how long they had known each other. Police said the investigation into the killings remains ongoing.

Two men in their 20s are in custody in connection to the case, according to NBC affiliate WTMJ of Milwaukee. They have not been charged and police have not released their names. Four others were arrested but are no longer in police custody, the news station reported.

Muenzenberger lived in Onalaska, which is around 207 miles from Milwaukee on the other side of Wisconsin. Investigators believe she and her son arrived in the city around Oct. 9.