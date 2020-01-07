By Tim Stelloh
Authorities in Wisconsin were searching Monday for a driver who shot two youths who threw a snowball at his car, police said Monday.
A girl, 12, and a boy, 13, were treated at a Milwaukee-area hospital after the incident, which occurred at about 8 p.m. Saturday, Milwaukee police tweeted Monday.
The youths' injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Download the NBC News app for breaking news
The youths were among a group of people throwing snowballs at cars in a neighborhood north of downtown Milwaukee, police said. After one struck a white Toyota, the driver fired at the group and struck the youths, police said.
No other information about the suspect was immediately available.