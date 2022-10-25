Wisconsin family of 6 found dead after apartment fire were shot, authorities say

Six members of a Wisconsin family found dead after an apartment fire last week each suffered a single gunshot wound, authorities said Monday.

Connor McKisick, the father and stepfather to four children who died Friday, appeared to have died by suicide, Hartland Police Chief Torin Misko told reporters.

Misko said investigators also found evidence of an ignitable liquid in the family's suburban Milwaukee apartment.

At least six people are confirmed dead in an apartment fire in Hartland, Wis., on Friday. WTMJ

Additional details were not immediately available.

"This is a tragic incident for the family of the deceased, our first responders and the Hartland community," he said.

Misko described the family as "blended" and said it was a "step-family-type situation."

The other victims were Jessica McKisick; two girls, 12 and 14; and 3-year-old twin boys, the police department said.

The twins were the sons of Connor and Jessica McKisick, Misko said.

It was not immediately clear whether the family died in the fire or from the gunshots. Misko did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The blaze was reported at 5:11 a.m. at the four-family apartment building. First responders rescuing residents from the building were met with "a large amount of fire," Misko said last week.