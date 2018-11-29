Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By David K. Li

A Wisconsin family filed a lawsuit against a Mexican resort and its U.S. booking website, claiming that tainted alcohol led to the death of their 20-year-old daughter.

Abbey Connor's mother claims she consumed a "tainted, substandard, poisonous" drink before she was found face down in the shallow end of a pool at Hotel Iberostar Paraiso del Mar in Playa del Carmen on Jan. 7, 2017, according to the lawsuit.

Connor, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, was taken off life-support systems at a Florida hospital five days later.

Abbey Conner, 20, drowned at a resort pool in Mexico in January 2017. GoFundMe

Connor's mother, Virginia McGowan, filed suit in a state court in Miami against the hotel, its owners in Spain and U.S. operator Visit US, Inc.

"Over at least the past two years and possibly longer, defendants ... knew that alcoholic beverages being served at the at Hotel Iberostar Paraiso del Mar were tainted, substandard, poisonous and unfit for human consumption," according to the family's lawsuit.

"Abbey Conner unknowingly consumed tainted alcohol at the Hotel Iberostar Paraiso del Mar."

A rep for Visit US in Miami said Thursday the company hadn't seen the lawsuit and could not comment. A hotel official said no one with authority to discuss the lawsuit was immediately available to speak on Thursday.

The hotel had a "lack of adequate measures to prevent tainted alcohol from entering the hotel's premises through the hotel's supply chain," according to the family.

The civil complaint cited 2017 raids by Mexican authorities that seized tens of thousands of gallons of tainted alcohol that had been circulating at popular resorts.

"In the wake of these raids, Mexican authorities suspended operations of" the lobby bar at the Iberostar, according to the lawsuit.

The family also said there were no lifeguards on duty by the pool when Conner passed out and the hotel has yet to allow their investigators access to the property.

"Abbey's plight was reasonably foreseeable and the defendants ... had the opportunity to protect her," according to the civil action.