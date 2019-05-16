Breaking News Emails
Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.SUBSCRIBE
By Ben Kesslen
A firefighter in Appleton, Wisconsin, was killed and a police officer and two other people were injured while emergency responders were at the scene of a medical call, authorities said.
Police and firefighters in Appleton, near Green Bay, responded to a medical call in the city’s downtown at around 5:30 p.m., police said.
While treating the person, the incident escalated into shots being fired," police said in a statement.
Four people were shot and taken to local hospitals, where the firefighter, a 14-year-veteran of his department, died.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.