Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Tim Stelloh

A 10-year-old Wisconsin girl was held Monday on charges of first-degree homicide in the killing of an infant last week.

District Attorney Wade Newell said the girl, who NBC News is not identifying, stomped on the 6-month-old boy’s head at an in-home day care in the town of Tilden on Oct. 30, according to NBC affiliate WEAU.

The girl had panicked after dropping the infant, Newell said during a hearing at Chippewa County Circuit Court, the station reported.

"The child hit its head on the footstool and then the child started crying," Newell said, according to the station. She “didn't know what to do and didn't want to get into trouble and then she proceeded to stomp on the 6-month-old's head."

The boy, who authorities have not identified, was airlifted to a hospital in St. Paul, Minn., where he died on Nov. 1, Chippewa County Sheriff James Kowalczyk said in a statement.

In interviews with investigators from the sheriff’s office, the girl initially denied injuring the boy but later confessed, the statement said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the girl had a lawyer. She was ordered held in lieu of a $50,000 bond, WEAU reported.