Wisconsin lawmaker is involved in crash that killed a woman and a 5-year-old girl

A Wisconsin state senator was involved in a three-vehicle crash that left a mother and her 5-year-old daughter dead, officials said.

The wreck unfolded Friday when Janet Bewley, 70, the Senate minority leader, pulled out from the entrance of Maslowski Beach at Lake Superior to turn east onto U.S. Highway 2, according to the Ashland Police Department.

She hit another vehicle traveling westbound on the highway, driven by Pennsylvania mother Alyssa Ortman, 27, police said in a news release.

Ortman’s vehicle “spun across the highway” and was hit by an eastbound vehicle driven by Jodi Munson, 45, of Mason, Wisconsin, police said.

Ortman’s daughter died at the scene. Ortman was taken to Memorial Medical Center where she later died. They were the only occupants of the vehicle.

Both Bewley and Munson were checked out by emergency responders but were not injured in the incident, Ashland Police Chief Bill Hagstrom told NBC News.

He said alcohol is not suspected in the incident and voluntary tests were taken as a routine measure in serious crashes.

No charges have been filed in connection with the wreck.

"The investigation is still active and pending the results from the Wisconsin State Patrol who does the measurements and scene mapping," Hagstrom said. "Once the initial investigation is complete with those results, it’ll be forwarded to the Ashland County District Attorney for their review of charges."

Bewley, a Democrat, represents the 25th district in the northwest part of Wisconsin. She was elected to the state Senate in 2014.

In a statement, Bewley’s office said: “Tragically, two people lost their lives. This is a heartbreaking event for the community. Our thoughts and prayers are focused on the individuals involved, their families and their loved ones.”

“Senator Bewley, who was not seriously injured in the accident, wants to thank all the dedicated law enforcement and emergency medical personnel who helped in the aftermath of the accident," the statement said.

"A police investigation is ongoing. Out of respect for that investigation and the privacy of all the families involved, our office will be withholding further comment at this time," it continued.