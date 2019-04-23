Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

April 23, 2019, 7:27 PM UTC By David K. Li

A 24-year-old Wisconsin man stepped forward to claim a $768 million Powerball prize on Tuesday and said he just "felt lucky" the day he bought the ticket that changed his life.

Manuel Franco, who lives in the Milwaukee suburb of West Allis, pocketed the third-largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history.

He bought the winning ticket, a quick pick, at a Speedway gas station in New Berlin on March 27, the day of the drawing. He opted for the $477 million cash option. After state and federal taxes, Franco will net $326 million, Wisconsin lottery officials said.

"I pretty much felt lucky" on that March 27, Franco told reporters. "It's a weird, lucky feeling. It's not natural, not normal at all."

Franco recalled that he felt so good about his $10 Powerball purchase that he looked right up at the security camera just to mark the moment.

"I honestly felt so lucky that I did look at the camera, and I really wanted to wink at it, because I just had that lucky feeling," said Franco, who wore a plain black T-shirt and blue jeans to his big day before the cameras Tuesday.

Manuel Franco, the winner of a Powerball lottery ticket in Wisconsin worth an estimated $768 million. NBC News

Franco said he didn't check his tickets until the day after the draw. He first saw that he had won a $4 prize, and "I was super excited about that."

The last ticket he checked in his bundle was the life-altering one.

"I looked at it one number at a time. I saw that first number (matched). ... I see that second number (matching), and my heart started to pump and whatnot," Franco recalled.

His eyes went to the final number to see that it matched before they went back to see that the three other numbers matched, as well.

"I screamed for about 5 or 10 minutes. Good thing my neighbors didn't hear," he recalled.

Franco said he's hired a team of lawyers and financial advisers, and he promised not to blow his windfall on luxury items. He said he wants to travel, pay for college tuition of family members, and donate to charity.

"I'm not sure what the next chapter is going to bring for my life," he said. "It feels like a dream, and it feels honestly like, any moment, I'm going to wake up and I'm just going to be back in my room, in my bed."

Franco's prize is the third largest behind a world record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot shared by winners in California, Florida and Tennessee in January 2016, and a $1.5 billion Mega Millions prize won in South Carolina in October.

Franco's winning ticket matched all the numbers that day: 16, 20, 37, 44, 62 and the Powerball number 12. His odds of winning were 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, as well as Washington, D.C., the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.