Wisconsin man celebrates scarfing down Big Macs almost every day for 50 years

A hamburger aficionado from Wisconsin celebrated a golden milestone this week: 50 years of scarfing down Big Macs almost every day.

Don Gorske, 68, of Fond du Lac, has held the record for most Big Macs consumed in a lifetime for more than two decades. On Tuesday, he hit the half-century mark of eating the iconic sandwich made of two patties, three buns and special sauce, according to a statement from Guinness World Records.

Gorske was first recognized for the distinction in 1999, when the organization said he had already eaten 15,490 Big Macs. Guinness updated Gorske’s record in August, noting his new official lifetime number reached 32,340 Big Macs.

Months later, Guinness said Gorske has only missed 8 days of chowing down Big Macs in 50 years.

In a video tweeted this week by Guinness, Gorske says he bought his first three Big Macs on May 17, 1972. His taste buds immediately fell in love, Gorske said.

“I said right there that I’m going to probably eat these the rest of my life.”

Gorske keeps meticulous records that include collecting Big Mac cartons, receipts and a running tally on calendars. He now averages about two Big Macs per day, he said.

Gorske said he's a creature of habit. “I’m not a type of person that tries new stuff,” he said in the video. “When I like something, I stick with it all the time.”

Gorske’s wife, Mary Gorske, 68, when asked by NBC News on Friday about his devotion to Big Macs, let out a hearty laugh and said, “It is what it is. It’s just a lifestyle he’s chosen.”

Gorske was not immediately available for comment on Friday. A representative for McDonald’s also was not immediately reached.

In 2011, Gorske was honored for reaching 25,000 Big Macs consumed at his hometown McDonald’s.

The sign beneath the golden arches that day read: “Congrats Don Gorske 25000 Big Macs.”

Gorske, a retired prison guard, said back then, “I plan on eating Big Macs until I die.”