Wisconsin man dies during Grand Canyon hike, authorities say

The unidentified 56-year-old man from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, was trying to hike to the Colorado River when his body was found, park officials said.
The Devil's Corkscrew on the Bright Angel Trail, located approximately six miles from the South Rim.
Hikers walk the Devil's Corkscrew on the Bright Angel Trail.NPS
By Dennis Romero

A 56-year-old hiker from Wisconsin was found dead on a Grand Canyon trail last week, the National Park Service said Tuesday.

The hiker, whose name was not released, was the subject of a report of an unresponsive person report about 3 p.m. Friday on the Bright Angel Trail, below Havasupai Gardens, the service said in a statement.

First responders pronounced him dead at the scene. The service said he was from Pewaukee, Wisconsin and was planning to day hike to the Colorado River, which created the Arizona landmark, and back.

The cause of death was not available.

"An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner," the service said.

