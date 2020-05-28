Wisconsin reports record number of new coronavirus cases, deaths

Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Wisconsin saw a record number of new coronavirus cases and deaths reported in a single day on Wednesday, two weeks after the state’s Supreme Court struck down its statewide stay-at-home order.

The state reported 599 new known COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 22 known deaths, according to Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services, the highest recorded daily rise since the pandemic began there. As of Wednesday, the state had more than 16,460 known cases and 539 known deaths, according to the department.

The previous record in new coronavirus cases was 528 the week prior.

Wisconsin also issued a record number of test results Wednesday, with more than 10,300 tests conducted, according to the department.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers spoke of the importance of wearing a mask in public Wednesday in order to keep others safe from the virus.

"One of the most important things you can do to help others is to wear a mask or other face-covering in public," he said. "Wearing a mask shouldn't be a political statement. It isn't controversial, and it's not hard to do."

On May 13, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court struck down the state’s stay-at-home order during the pandemic as "unlawful, invalid, and unenforceable" after finding that the state's health secretary exceeded her authority.

The order had put Evers at odds with the state's Republic-controlled legislature.

Some local officials, including those in Milwaukee and Madison, have since instituted their own regulations.

In a 4-3 ruling, the court called Health Services Secretary-Designee Andrea Palm's directive a "vast seizure of power."

The order directed all people in the state to stay at home or at their places of residence, subject only to exceptions allowed by Palm, the ruling said. The order, which had been set to run until May 26, also restricted travel and business, along with threatening jail time or fines for those who don't comply.

“Republican legislators have convinced four justices to throw our state into chaos,” Evers said in a statement at the time.

"We cannot let today's ruling undo all the work we have done and all the sacrifices Wisconsinites have made over these past few months," he said in the mid-May statement. "I am disappointed in the decision today, but our top priority has been and will remain doing what we can and what we have to do to protect the health and safety of the people of our state."