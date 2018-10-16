Wisconsin teen missing after parents found dead may have been spotted in Miami

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

A teenage girl in Wisconsin who vanished from her home after her parents were found dead may have been spotted in Florida with two men, officials said Tuesday.

Miami Police Department Officer Michael Vega said that a person fitting the description of 13-year-old Jayme Closs was seen at a gas station in the city — more than 1,600 miles away from her Barron, Wisconsin home — in a black Ford Explorer on Monday afternoon.

Video from the Sunflex gas station shows the suspected vehicle pulling up to a gas pump on Monday afternoon with its front passenger window rolled down. A person sitting in the front seat appears to either climb into the backseat or reach in the back. Another person on the driver's side appears to get out of the vehicle.

Jayme Closs Barron County Sheriff's Department / via Facebook

An eyewitness said two well-dressed, men appearing to be Middle Eastern and believed to be in their 30s were in the car, according to police.

The men are described as having beards and are said to be around 5'7" or 5'9" and weighing between 200 to 250 pounds.

The witness said a young girl who looked like Jayme was inside the car.

Jayme is described as 5 feet tall and 100 pounds, with green eyes and blonde or strawberry hair.

"If it was her, she was in a black Ford Explorer with a possible WI plate of I60WER," the department said. "If you have any information please call 911 immediately."

Jayme has been missing for more than 24 hours ever since Barron County Sheriff deputies responded to her home around 1 a.m. CT (2 a.m. ET) on Monday after receiving a frantic 911 call from someone crying for help.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said during a news conference on Tuesday that the call was made from a cellphone and the caller did not interact with the operator.

"That's what's unusual about that 911 call. There was no one communicating with our dispatcher," he said.

Fitzgerald said yelling could be heard on the call but gave little other information.

When deputies arrived, they found the bodies of James Closs, 56, and wife Denise, 46, whom Sheriff Fitzgerald identified as Jayme's parents.

Fitzgerald indicated that the Closses had been shot, saying, "This was a gunshot crime scene," but he noted that no weapons were found nearby.

Jayme Closs in an undated handout photo. Barron County Sheriff's Department

Jayme wasn't home when law enforcement arrived, and "we are considering her missing and endangered," Fitzgerald told NBC affiliate WEAU of Eau Claire.

When asked about possible suspects, Fitzgerald told reporters that detectives "have questioned a lot of people".

He said the last time Jayme may have been seen was on Sunday afternoon at a family gathering.

"She has been missing for a day and a half and our community is concerned for her safety," he said.

Authorities in Wisconsin said they are still searching the area near her home as well as Riverview Middle School, where she attends. Her friends were also interviewed.

Ed Downing Sr., who is married to Jayme's grandmother's sister, said the family is in "disbelief" over the deaths and the teen's disappearance.

"It was just unbelievable, unbelievable. How can this be happening to us? To a small community like that, you know. It’s unreal," he told NBC News in a phone interview.

Downing said he "kept in real close contact" with Jayme's mother, Denise, and described the family as "happy-go-lucky."

"They got along exceptionally good and the daughter Jayme, she’s such a bright, intelligent … always got a big smile on her face like her mother," he said. "They always seemed like everything was going great for them, and I was always happy about that."

"We’re just praying to God they find Jayme okay," he said, adding that "there’s no way" she ran away from home.