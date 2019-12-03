A Wisconsin woman who offered a $25,000 reward for information about her husband’s 2006 murder has now been arrested in connection to his death.
Cindy Schulz-Juedes, the widow of Kenneth E. Juedes, was arrested on Nov. 27 and appeared in court on Monday, Marathon County Sheriff Scott R. Parks said in a statement.
Juedes, of Unity, Wisconsin, 130 miles west of Green Bay, was found dead in his home in August 2006, and his death has been under investigation since.
“From the onset of this investigation, all evidence led detectives to believe Kenneth was intentionally shot to death while in his home,” Parks said.
Schulz-Juedes had long been a person of interest in her husband’s murder, but the sheriff’s office did not say what led to her arrest more than 13 years after the murder.
Schulz-Juedes had given inconsistent statements about her husband’s murder, the Wausau Daily Herald reported.
Shortly after Juedes’ death, his widow offered a $25,000 reward for his death, multiple local outlets reported.
But two of Juedes’ children from a previous marriage were suspicious. They sued Schulz-Juedes two years after their father’s death, alleging she killed her husband in a plot to recover more than $200,000 in life insurance for which she was a beneficiary, the Wausau Daily Herald said.
Schulz-Juedes had long defended her innocence. "I don't feel I am a person of interest in my husband's death," Schulz-Juedes told the Wausau Daily Herald in 2013. "Most of the money went to the kids.”
The Marathon County sheriff said the arrest was made with the help of the local medical examiner, the district attorney’s office, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and the FBI, among other state agencies.
Schulz-Juedes is being held in Marathon County Jail, Parks said.
Her bail has been set at $1 million, according to the Daily Herald.