A neighbor who testified in the murder trial of former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was fatally shot Friday night at a Dallas apartment complex, police said Saturday.
Civil rights attorney S. Lee Merritt, who represented victim Botham Jean's family, tweeted Saturday that Joshua Brown's mother asked him "to help find out who murdered her son."
Without mentioning Brown by name, the Dallas Police Department said in a news release that a shooting victim had called police about 10:37 p.m. Friday and later died at a hospital.
Dallas police said the victim "was found lying on the ground in the apartment parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds."
"Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and transported the complainant to Parkland Memorial Hospital, where he died from his injuries," the department said.
Witnesses told police a silver sedan sped away from the apartment complex after the shooting. No one has been arrested.
The Dallas Morning News said Brown was 28 years old.
Brown's slaying occurred less than six miles from the apartment complex where Jean was fatally shot by Guyger on Sept. 6. She told authorities she was coming home from work when she saw a man in what she believed was her apartment, which was actually one floor above, and shot him.
Brown, who was Jean's neighbor, testified during the trial that he heard gunshots the night Jean was killed.
Guyger was convicted of murder this week and sentenced to 10 years in prison.