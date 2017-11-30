The name of Turkish President Recep Erdogan came up for the first time Thursday during a U.S. sanctions-busting trial that has strained relations between the two countries.

Reza Zarrab, the linchpin of a scheme to secretly move Iranian money through U.S. banks, was on the stand as the prosecution's star witness against a Turkish banking executive.

He was shown the transcript of a 2012 phone call between himself and an employee that was caught on a wiretap.

"The prime minister gave orders to Zirrat and Vakif as well," Zarrab said on the call, referring to two Turkish banks.

In this courtroom sketch, Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, center, testifies before Judge Richard Berman, right, Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017 in New York. At left is an interpreter. Elizabeth Williams / via AP

The prosecutor asked Zarrab what he meant by that, and he said the country's economic minister, Zafer Caglayan, told him the two banks were to move Iranian money, too.

"Mr. Zafer had told me Mr. Prime Minister has given approval," Zarrab told the jury.

Asked who was referring to, Zarrab named Erdogan, who was then prime minister and is now president of Turkey.

There was a stir in the courtroom, which was packed with Turkish media covering the trial of Halkbank deputy general manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla.

The jury was shown a transcript of a second call in which Zarrab said that by the following week the Zirrat and Vakif banks "will also be engaged."

"I spoke with Ankara," he explained to the other person on the call. "Mr. Prime Minister and Ali Babacan [the Turkish treasury minister] gave approval. It's finished already."

The trial has infuriated Turkish authorities and Erdogan has pressed both the Obama and Trump administrations to drop the case.