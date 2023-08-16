Witnesses of Buffalo mass shooting file rare lawsuit against social media and gun companies

In a rare legal move, more than a dozen people who last year witnessed a white gunman open fire and kill 10 Black people at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, have filed a lawsuit over the trauma they endured.

The lawsuit, brought Tuesday by the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety and exclusively obtained by NBC News, names multiple defendants, including YouTube and Reddit, online spaces where the shooter was allegedly radicalized, as well as a gun retailer, a body armor manufacturer and the shooter’s parents. The suit was filed in New York Supreme Court.

The 16 plaintiffs, most of whom worked at Tops but also some customers, survived the racist attack but had to endure moments of terror that left lasting effects, such as nightmares, trouble sleeping, anxiety and paranoia, the lawsuit alleges. Some, according to the lawsuit, have even been unable to return to work at Tops or other jobs.

“While I escaped without a bullet wound, the terror that the shooter inflicted on me and other survivors will live with us forever. It’s my hope that this lawsuit can help to not only hold the individuals and entities accountable who allowed the shooter to carry out his racist rampage, but that we can also change the conversation around who constitutes a victim following tragedies like this one,” said Fragrance Harris Stanfield, who worked at Tops with her daughter, according to a news release from Everytown.

"While I escaped without a bullet wound, the terror that the shooter inflicted on me and other survivors will live with us forever."

The plaintiffs’ ordeals included hearing gunshots and running haphazardly while trying to find a hiding place and dropping to the ground as bullets whizzed, according to the suit. Unclear exactly where the gunfire was coming from, many just prayed they would see their loved ones again.

The lawsuit will be announced Wednesday afternoon at a news conference in Buffalo. In addition to YouTube (as well as its parent companies Google and Alphabet) and Reddit, the suit names RMA Armament, a body armor manufacturer, and Vintage Firearms LLC, a gun retailer, as defendants.

“The death, terror and other harm suffered by plaintiffs was made possible by the companies and individuals who facilitated and equipped the shooter for his racist attack. As a result of their negligent and unlawful actions, the shooter gained the racist motivation, tools and knowledge necessary for him to commit the mass shooting at Tops,” the lawsuit alleges.