Witnesses say shooting that injured 10 in Miami area happened as rapper French Montana filmed video

Ten people were injured following a shooting that witnesses say happened during a music video shoot for rapper French Montana.

Shots rang out just before 8 p.m. Thursday outside of a Miami Gardens restaurant. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue and police responded to the scene and found multiple people injured.

Witnesses said the chaos unfolded as French Montana was filming a music video, according to NBC Miami. Footage showed the rapper sitting in a car outside The Licking restaurant before shots were fired. His representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police told the news station that it is believed that an altercation occurred at a different restaurant and moved to The Licking. They said they had not confirmed that the shooting happened during the filming of French Montana's video.

Four of the victims self-transported to local hospitals, the fire department said. Authorities transported six others to trauma centers either by ambulance or air rescue.

The conditions of the victims are not known. The fire department said that several of the people suffered "traumatic injuries."