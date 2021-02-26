WNBA's Atlanta Dream sale approved, ending ownership of former Sen. Kelly Loeffler

The WNBA and NBA approved the sale of the Atlanta Dream, officials said Friday, ending the contentious ownership of former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.

The Republican from Georgia frequently criticized the WNBA for dedicating its season to the Black Lives Matter Movement, prompting players from her own team to campaign for Raphael Warnock, the man who eventually beat Loeffler in a Senate runoff election last month.

The boards of the WNBA and NBA "have unanimously approved the sale of the Atlanta Dream" to an investor group led by Northland real estate Chairman Larry Gottesdiener, company COO Suzanne Abair and former Dream star Renee Montgomery, it was announced.

“With the unanimous WNBA and NBA votes, today marks a new beginning for the Atlanta Dream organization and we are very pleased to welcome Larry Gottesdiener and Suzanne Abair to the WNBA,” WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement.

“I admire their passion for women’s basketball, but more importantly, have been impressed with their values. I am also thrilled that former WNBA star Renee Montgomery will be joining the ownership group as an investor and executive for the team. Renee is a trailblazer who has made a major impact both in the game and beyond.”

