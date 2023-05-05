Woman and 2 men dead in Maryland after apparent murder-suicide outside hotel

Three people are dead in an apparent murder-suicide after gunfire erupted outside a Maryland hotel on Friday afternoon, police said.

A gunman opened fire on a man and woman on the 2000 block of Somerville Road in Annapolis a little after 2 p.m., Anne Arundel County police Lt. Jacklyn Davis told reporters.

The shooter then turned the gun on himself and he and the woman were pronounced dead on the scene, Davis said.

An aerial view of the parking lot area where the shooting occurred in Annapolis, Md., on Friday. WBAL

The male victim drove himself a short distance before someone called 911 and he was taken to a hospital where he died, Davis added.

"What this was not ... it was not an active shooting," Davis said. "It was a targeted incident. There is no threat to the pubic as our suspect is deceased."

The three dead were not immediately identified and police couldn't quickly say how the shooter and victims might have known each other.

"Today we senselessly lost three individuals to gun violence in our county. We're better than this," said Police Chief Amal Awad.

"If you see the signs that your loved one is in distress, despondent or has indicated their intent to harm someone, please, we implore you to call us."

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

